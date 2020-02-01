Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets sign veteran first baseman Matt Adams to minor league deal

Michael Natale

The New York Mets announced that they have signed Matt Adams to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. 

"Grateful for this opportunity with the @Mets," Adams said on his Twitter account. "I have always had tremendous respect for the organization. Excited for what’s to come in 2020!" 

The veteran first baseman has played eight MLB seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, and Washington Nationals. Adams was a member of the 2019 Nationals World Series champion team, a year in which he appeared in 111 regular season games and hit 20 home runs. 

Adams has been known as a pretty consistent power hitter throughout his career. The 31-year-old has hit 20 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons, and has 116 for his career. 

Between Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith, the Mets have two very good first basemen on their roster. However, a team can never have too much depth. Adams is a solid veteran who can fill the void at first base if needed. Not to mention, he'd also be a solid pinch hitter. Adams has 11 pinch hit home runs in his career. 

Depth moves like these may get overlooked, but they can prove to be very important over the course of an MLB regular season. 

