Mets Sign Veteran Pitcher to Major League Deal
The New York Mets are adding another relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen.
New York announced on Monday that they've signed right-handed reliever Justin Hagenman to a one-year major league deal, as they hope to add more bullpen depth for the 2025 season; according to The Athletic's Will Sammon, the deal is a split contract that will pay Hagenman based on the number of games he plays in the major and minor leagues.
Hagenman, 28, has never pitched in the major leagues before, but will now get his first opportunity in the show as the Mets add him to their 40-man roster.
The righty was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, but was shipped to the Boston Red Sox at the 2023 trade deadline. Hagenman subsequently spent all of 2024 with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox as both a starter and reliever; he went 4-6 in 28 games (15 starts), with a 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts in 91.2 innings pitched.
What likely won the Mets over was Hagenman's last five starts of the year; he struck out 26 batters while issuing only five walks over a 26-inning span. His ERA over that stretch was 3.46.
Over the last four seasons in the Red Sox and Dodgers' farm systems, Hagenman has put up impressive numbers. He boasts a 32-15 record and has pitched 409 innings with a 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 421 strikeouts against 122 walks.
The Mets are in dire need of bullpen help, with key relievers such as Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, Ryne Stanek, and Phil Maton all becoming free agents. Hagenman should be a good depth pickup for New York as he will get his first taste of the big leagues in 2025.