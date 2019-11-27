Amazin' Clubhouse
Login

Mets signing Brett Gardner isn't the craziest scenario in the world

Rick Laughland
by

The Amazin's might consider signing the long-time Yankee.

It's not unsual for outfielders to trade in their Yankees Pinstripes for Amazin' Orange and Blue, just ask Curtis Granderson. The Mets may be in the hunt for a center fielder with Yoenis Cespedes' health very much in question and Brett Gardner would fit the bill. 

Gardner hit .251 with 28 homers and 74 RBI in 491 at bats. The 36-year old has proven that he still has something left in the tank. There is a strong likelihood that the Yankees  and GM Brian Cashman will look to bring the South Carolina native back to the Bronx for 2020, but don't be surprised if the Mets swoop in if those talks break down. Brandon Nimmo has been a solid fill-in outfielder, but he's still yet to prove he can be the everyday starting center fielder for the Mets. 

The Amazin's have several holes to fill on the roster, none more important than shoring up the bullpen and if they can sign Gardner to a team-friendly deal to keep him in New York and free up space to address other holes on the roster, they should give it careful consideration. 

Gardner is not the everyday solution in the outfield, but with his versatility in playing all three outfield spots and likely willingness to accept more of a leadership role than starting role with the team may him even more attractive for Brodie Van Wagene and the Mets to consider. 

The chances of the Amazin's signing the veteran are less thatn 50-50, but the Mets are clearly waiting in the weeds if talks breakdown between Gardner and the Yanks. 

Comments
New York Mets Have Four Nominees for Inaugural All-MLB Team
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment
New York Mets Name Jeremy Hefner Next Pitching Coach
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment
Mookie Betts, not Sterling Marte should be Mets' prime trade target this winter
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
Comment
Mets Hire ex-Giant Meulens as Bench Coach
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen
Comment
How a Starling Marte Trade could impact Yoenis Cespedes
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen
Comment
Marcus Stroman Weighs In on New York Mets Bringing Back Old Uniforms
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment
Mets Free Agent Wish List: Steve Cishek
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment
Mets Reportedly Have Interest in Acquiring Center Fielder Starling Marte From Pirates
Michael Natale
EditorMichael Natale
Comment
Mets manager Carlos Beltran predicts 'great year' for struggling reliever Edwin Diaz
Rick Laughland
EditorRick Laughland
1
Last Reply· by
JOERS
JOERSBeltran come out unscathed? He has already lied to the press about it. He was one of the main culprits. He is a…
With New York Mets Losing Out on Yasmani Grandal Sweepstakes, Wilson Ramos to be Everyday Catcher in 2020
Justin Rimpi
Justin Rimpi
Comment