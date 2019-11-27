Mets signing Brett Gardner isn't the craziest scenario in the world

It's not unsual for outfielders to trade in their Yankees Pinstripes for Amazin' Orange and Blue, just ask Curtis Granderson. The Mets may be in the hunt for a center fielder with Yoenis Cespedes' health very much in question and Brett Gardner would fit the bill.

Gardner hit .251 with 28 homers and 74 RBI in 491 at bats. The 36-year old has proven that he still has something left in the tank. There is a strong likelihood that the Yankees and GM Brian Cashman will look to bring the South Carolina native back to the Bronx for 2020, but don't be surprised if the Mets swoop in if those talks break down. Brandon Nimmo has been a solid fill-in outfielder, but he's still yet to prove he can be the everyday starting center fielder for the Mets.

The Amazin's have several holes to fill on the roster, none more important than shoring up the bullpen and if they can sign Gardner to a team-friendly deal to keep him in New York and free up space to address other holes on the roster, they should give it careful consideration.

Gardner is not the everyday solution in the outfield, but with his versatility in playing all three outfield spots and likely willingness to accept more of a leadership role than starting role with the team may him even more attractive for Brodie Van Wagene and the Mets to consider.

The chances of the Amazin's signing the veteran are less thatn 50-50, but the Mets are clearly waiting in the weeds if talks breakdown between Gardner and the Yanks.