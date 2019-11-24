Mets Free Agent Wish List: Steve Cishek

New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen enters the 2019 off season having to fill many holes for the team in 2020 and beyond.

One of the main parts of the team that cost them dearly down the stretch in 2019 was the Mets sub-par bullpen. In 2019 the Mets had a bullpen ERA of 4.95 which was 25th in the league. The Mets also blew 27 saves last season. This was only four behind the league-leading Boston Red Sox in that infamous category.

Whether it be Edwin Diaz, or Jeurys Familia, the New York Mets struggled mightily in 2019 closing out apparent victories. Both Diaz and Familia had career-worst years in 2019, and this left the Mets with more questions than answers heading into 2020 when it comes to the back end of the club's bullpen.

Ten year veteran relief pitcher Steve Ciskek, 33, should be a player the Mets court heavily during the 2019 off season. Cishek will provide the Mets with some stability in that part of their bullpen if Diaz and Familia remain unable to regain their All-Star form in 2020. Essentially Cishek is an insurance policy that is a proven commodity, and has had great success as a closer through his decade-long career.

Cishek is also someone Van Wagenen should sign because he will not come with a hefty price tag, but yet he still performs like a top-flight reliever. Cishek has spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs and made $6.5 million in both 2018 and 2019. This means Cishek will cost the Mets a bargain at around $7 million and shore up what was the weakest part of the team in 2019.

Cishek pitched well for the Cubs last season. He was 4-6 with a 2.95 E.R.A. in 64 innings of work. Cishek has previously been a member of the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays before coming to the North Side of Chicago for the past two years.

Cishek has experienced success at every stop in his career and has a career E.R.A. of 2.69. Cishek has 132 saves in his career. The best year of Cishek's career in the save department was in 2014 when he had 39 saves for the Miami Marlins.

Cishek has proven adept at being a closer and a set up man during his time in Major League Baseball. Cishek would be a great addition for the Mets in 2020, and beyond, because he will provide a boost to a clear hole for the Mets team.