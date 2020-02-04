Mets manager Luis Rojas sees Edwin Diaz's struggles as a fixable confidence issue

Luis Rojas and former Mets manager Carlos Beltran have one thing in common: upon hiring they both expressed supreme confidence in fixing Edwin Diaz.

The Amazin's closer endured early season struggles with his mechanics and locating pitchers and it snowballed into an issue with waning confidence.

While Beltran is no longer in the picture, Rojas spent time with Diaz and insists that the fireballer could be back to 2018 form in no time.

“I saw Edwin dominating in the beginning and his confidence really high, but then he went through adversity with his stuff as well and being there last year can help me carry over some conversations,’’ Rojas said. “I saw Edwin last week and he has worked so hard in Puerto Rico just to get himself in the kind of shape where he can perform from Day 1 and be consistent. The key for him is going to be his game preparation and the stuff he is doing now that will carry over. … Always maintain his confidence. He’s got a great group of guys around him and I think that is something that is going to help him out."

Rojas is saying all of the right things for a bright-eyed, bushy tailed manager, but the reality is, few closers in New York have regained confidence or the trust of the fanbase after losing eat. Look no further than Armando Benitez, Braden Looper, Francisco Rodriguez, Bill Wagner, Aaron Heilman, Luis Ayala, Jeurys Familia and so on.

The list is nearly endless of closers that enjoyed success prior to joining or after leaving the Mets, but hardly had smooth sailing during their time in Queens.

“The guys want to get this going,’’ Rojas said of his players, many of whom have been active doing pre-camp workouts. “We have a gifted team and that offseason preparation will carry over and I think that will put us in a position to be successful.’’