Mets Slugger Expected To 'Attract Interest' On Open Market, Per Insider
The New York Mets certainly will look a little different in 2025.
There still is a few months left in the 2024 regular season but it is never too early to start looking ahead. Soon enough, rumors and speculation about free agency will kick off and the Mets have a handful of players who will be interesting on the open market.
New York's payroll will get much easier to deal with this winter, but the Mets won't be able to retain everyone. Plus, the Mets will be looking to add with New York Yankees star Juan Soto seeming like the most likely player for the Mets to give a massive offer to.
There will be some current members of the Mets who likely will have solid markets and The Athletic's Jim Bowden has slugger J.D. Martinez as the 31st-ranked free agent and said he will "attract interest" in free agency.
"J.D. Martinez is like a nice bottle of cabernet; he just keeps getting better with age," Bowden said. "Almost 37, he is not slowing down, reaching base at a .343 clip with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs, and he keeps delivering in clutch moments. He'll have to go year-by-year, contract-wise, but should attract interest based on his consistent (Designated Hitter) production and valuable leadership qualities."
Martinez has been great for the Mets so far this season but he is someone who could end up finding himself playing elsewhere in 2025. The two sides always could come together on a new deal but it is too early too tell.
