Pete Alonso talks COVID-19 activities including 'quarantine kayaks' and 'cooking'

Rick Laughland

Just like the rest of us, Pete Alonso is getting restless with at least another month before baseball activities resume. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year and Mets' leader in home runs has taken the time during quarantine to showcase his other talents and explore other hobbies outside of baseball. 

"So thankfully our condo in Tampa is by the water, so we actually bought some quarantine kayaks and we've been going out, been loading the kayaks in the truck," Alonso said. "I like being out on the water. You're not by anybody, so we're just launching the kayaks and kinda cruising around."

With all the outdoor activities consuming his time, Alonso is putting his culinary skills to the test as he doesn't have an opportunity to do so with the business of the season. 

"I've been doing a lot more cooking. I love to cook," said Alonso. "You know just as good as anybody that cooking during the season is not really that feasible."

While the leisure activies are keeping Alonso busy, he hasn't forgotten his main mission as the face of the Mets' franchise. As far as his training regimen is concerned, Alonso is trying to keep his endurance up and his weight down.

"I've been hitting as much as I could," he explained. "Lifting, running. Just trying to stay in as much of baseball shape as possible, but it's gorgeous weather in Florida right now so trying to soak it all up as much as possible."

"Loved Mike Piazza. I had his jersey when I was younger," he said.

