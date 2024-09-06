Mets Slugger Predicted to Join NL Foe in Offseason
Mets slugger J.D. Martinez has been a major offensive asset for New York this season.
After signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets back on March 23, the 37-year-old has played in 105 games this season and hit for a .252 average, a .777 OPS, 16 home runs, and 65 RBIs.
And his impact isn't limited to the plate, as Martinez (who was reinstated from the paternity list on Friday) has also been a positive influence in the clubhouse, with his obsessive hitting approach rubbing off on teammates.
Despite all he has done in his brief Mets tenure, a September 6 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter predicted that Martinez would be playing for the San Francisco Giants this offseason.
"The Giants have struggled to reel in their top targets in free agency in recent years, but they look like a great fit for second baseman Gleyber Torres if the Yankees decide to move on from him this winter," Rueter wrote. "A veteran run-producer like J.D. Martinez could also help solidify the middle of the lineup."
Much of the Mets' upcoming offseason plans will rely on two players: their own Pete Alonso and Yankees slugger Juan Soto. New York is expected to make a serious attempt to sign both of these players to long-term deals. If they manage to do so, they'll almost certainly let Martinez walk.
But if one or both of Alonso and Soto decide to sign elsewhere, it wouldn't be a surprise to see New York try and bring Martinez back for another shorter-term deal.
Although it will ultimately be up to Martinez as to which team he suits up for next season.