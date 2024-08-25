Mets' Slugger Reveals Disheartening Mind State Amid Slump
New York Mets' 22-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez sent his home fans and teammates happy on August 19, after launching a pitch 421 feet into Citi Field's outfield bleachers for a walk-off home run.
Alvarez's iconic celebration after the game-winning blast conveyed his excitement. Yet, this thrilling game-winner wasn't enough to alter how Alvarez feels about his current hitting form.
An August 25 article from Tim Healey of Newsday included some discouraging comments from Alvarez about his lack of power at the plate this season.
"I don't feel powerful," Alvarez told Healey.
That August 19 walk-off was Alvarez's sixth home run of the season. Healey also noted that Alvarez's .382 slugging percentage after Saturday's 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres was the lowest of all Mets' players this season.
This is a stark contrast to the 25 home runs and .437 slugging percentage Alvarez produced just one season ago. And the most demoralizing part for Alvarez appears to be that he doesn't know what the cause of his power scarcity is.
"If I had the answer, I could go do it," Alvarez told Healey of his slugging struggles. "I'm working with the hitting coaches right now, I'm working with [Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez], with Jeremy [Barnes, the Mets' other hitting coach], who take a lot of time working on my swing, my stance, feeling a little more powerful. We're working every day. We come here to work every day."
While Alvarez might not be hitting as well as he'd like, there's no question that he's been a massive asset for the Mets this year.
Multiple Mets pitchers have conveyed how much they enjoy pitching to Alvarez, and Baseball Savant proves that he has been an above-average defensive catcher this season.
The 22-year-old clearly has high expectations for himself. Luckily there's still plenty of time for Alvarez to make his power struggles to this point a distant memory.