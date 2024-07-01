Mets' Star Describes First Half as 'Tale of Two Seasons'
81 games down, and 81 to go for the New York Mets.
Reflecting on a rollercoaster first half, outfielder Brandon Nimmo described it as “a tale of two seasons.” The 31-year-old went on with his assessment this past Sunday, following the Mets’ 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros at Citi Field.
“It’s been a tale of two seasons, even in this first half," Nimmo said. "I’d say pre-team meeting, and post-team meeting, you’ve seen a team that has played really really good baseball since. It has given us a real good argument for going for it, and trying to make the playoffs, and make this push. There’s still a lot of work left to be done, but I think we’re showing very positive signs.
"We obviously have more work to do, and we have places that we can improve on, but I definitely think since that team meeting, the statistics would back it up that we are one of the better teams in baseball.”
The numbers indeed back up Nimmo’s sentiments. Since the Mets’ closed-door team meeting last month on Thursday, May 29, after a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that dropped them to 22-33 overall, the Amazins’ have gone 18-8 since - the second-best record in all of MLB throughout that span (only behind the Astros) and the best in the National League - to inch themselves closer to the NL Wild Card picture.
As it stands on Monday, July 1, New York is 40-41 on the year and just two games back from the final NL Wild Card spot; the Atlanta Braves hold the first Wild Card position, the San Diego Padres hold the second, and the St. Louis Cardinals have in the third and final spot.
Additionally, the Mets have gone 12-4 since June 12, the night Grimace, the famous McDonald’s purple character, threw out the first pitch at Citi Field.
A tale of two seasons, or a flip of the switch by the one and only Grimace? Either way, Nimmo and the Mets have rebounded from their first-half struggles and look to carry the momentum into July.