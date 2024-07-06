Mets Star Has 'Very Low' Chance Of Being Traded At Deadline Despite Rumors
The New York Mets certainly will be busy at the trade deadline but it sounds like they won't end up trading one of their stars.
There have been rumblings over the last few weeks that the Mets could trade away a starting pitcher or two due to having a surplus of talent. Star hurler Luis Severino has been the most talked about option, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman called the chances of a trade "very low."
"The Mets could trade from a deep starter stash and still contend, but the team’s best pitcher seems less likely to go than Sean Manaea or José Quintana," Heyman said. "Trade chances: Very Low."
Severino joined the Mets in free agency this past offseason and has had a resurgent season. He struggled in 2023 with the New York Yankees but has shined with the Mets and has an impressive 3.42 ERA in 16 starts so far this season.
New York may have a surplus of starting pitchers, but if it wants to get back to the postseason it certainly could use Severino's arm. The Mets entered the offseason looking for cheap ways to improve the rotation with upside and hit a home run with Severino.
A more likely option at this point would be New York holding on to Severino through the deadline and looking to to bring him back on a long-term partnership this upcoming offseason rather than trading him away.
The Mets have turned things around lately and Severino is a major reason why.
More MLB: Mets Called 'Potential Fit' For Top Hurler In Possible Blockbuster Deal