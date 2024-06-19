Mets Star Loosely Linked To Astros As Possible Trade Deadline Candidate
The New York Mets have completely changed the narrative around the team over the last few weeks.
It seemed like a near guarantee that the Mets would end up selling this summer after an abysmal start to the season but that may no longer be the case. The Mets have won seven games in a row and now are just two games below .500 and are a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card spot.
While this is the case, multiple Mets players have been mentioned as trade options if things take a turn for the worst. New York has had an inconsistent start to the campaign so it's not the worst thing to plan contingencies just in case the club starts losing again.
One player who has been mentioned as a trade option on numerous occasions is starting pitcher Luis Severino. It's unclear where he would be traded, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden loosely linked him to the Houston Astros.
"Position targets: Starting pitcher, first baseman, (and) reliever," Bowden said. "SP: Jesús Luzardo, Garrett Crochet, Luis Severino, Tyler Anderson, Jack Flaherty, Erick Fedde, (and) Trevor Williams...The Astros got off to a slow start and have had to deal with significant injuries to their starting rotation.
"But somehow, they are still within striking distance, just 5 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. Therefore, expect them to be aggressive at this year's trade deadline."
Severino has been everything the Mets could've hoped for this season. He has a 3.12 ERA so far in 13 starts and has been one of the team's best pitchers. If the Mets can keep winning, he won't be going anywhere else this summer.
More MLB: Mets Star Slugger Linked To Pirates In Possible Trade Deadline Shakeup