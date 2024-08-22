Mets Star 'Loves' New York; Could He Return In Free Agency This Winter?
The New York Mets' payroll will get a lot easier to work with this upcoming winter and then they will have some tough decisions to make.
New York has a chance to make the playoffs to the surprise of many and it has built the 2024 roster without massive investments like years in the past. The Mets were active in free agency last winter but focused mainly on short-term deals with players looking to bounce back. That may change this upcoming winter.
That strategy has worked and the Mets are in a good spot. One player the Mets took a chance on is former New York Yankees starter Luis Severino. The two-time All-Star had a rough 2023 season and was looking to rebuild his value and signed with the Mets.
He has done just that and is an important part of the team. He will be a free agent again at the end of the season, but he has loved his time in New York, according to a conversation between him and the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"I mean, I love the Mets," Severino said. "I love the people that are there. I mean, I think we have a great team. We have great communication. But, at the end of the day, you know, there's a business side that I can't control. I let my agents take care of that. But like you said, I love being with the Mets. I love the people that surround the Mets."
Severino has been everything the Mets could've hoped for this season. Hopefully, the two sides can extend their partnership beyond the 2024 season.
