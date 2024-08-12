Mets' Star Outfielder Aiming for Imminent Return
Although the New York Mets have stumbled lately, help is on the way.
Outfielder Starling Marte, who has been out since June 22 with a bone bruise in his right knee, could potentially be activated and ready to play during New York's nine-game homestand; if he does return during the homestand, it would likely come over the weekend against the Miami Marlins.
Marte was in right field on Sunday with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and played seven of nine innings. According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, the next step for the 35-year-old outfielder is to play seven innings again in Binghamton's next game; although they have the day off on Monday, Marte can fulfill this by playing on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mendoza is excited to see the veteran return to the Mets' lineup soon.
“He’s a big part of this team and he’s been out for a long time, and guys I feel are stepping up,” Mendoza said to Mike Puma of The New York Post prior to Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. “But he’s going to be a huge addition for us. His bat, his speed, everything.”
It is worth mentioning that the Mets have a crowded outfield; on the active roster, they have Harrison Bader, Ben Gamel, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, and the newly-acquired Jesse Winker. When Marte comes back, New York will have at least three outfielders on their bench if they don't remove one from the roster.
But Marte has been productive for the Mets this season prior to his injury, with a .278/.328/.416 slash line, 18 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples, and seven home runs), 12 stolen bases, 38 runs scored, and a 113 wRC+. He still has legitimate pedigree, so he should be the team's starting right fielder upon returning.
The Mets have somewhat sputtered recently, as they've lost six of their last 10 games and were swept by the Mariners in a three-game series this weekend, but they trail the collapsing Atlanta Braves by just a half-game for the third Wild Card spot in the NL. Perhaps the return of Marte could be just what the team needs to get back on track and snatch the last available playoff spot from their hated rival.