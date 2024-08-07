Mets’ Star Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
New York Mets fans received a key injury update Tuesday: Starling Marte is set to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Port St. Lucie and is one step closer to returning.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Marte, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 25 with a bone bruise in his right knee and reported on Monday, will be the designated hitter. After speaking to reporters back in late July, about feeling “close” in regard to returning to on-field action, it was reported Marte would start playing games in Port St. Lucie before moving on to Double-A Binghamton, and then hopefully, back to Flushing.
The anticipated timetable after a few weeks of uncertainty was sometime in early-to-mid August, with the expectation he would need to play in a few rehab games first. The 35-year old outfielder showed some optimism after taking batting practice during the Mets’ three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim this past weekend.
Marte was having a solid season up until starting his IL stint. In 66 games (254 at-bats) this season, Marte was slashing .278/.328/.744 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, also recording 12 stolen bases, without being caught stealing once. In 270 games with the Mets, Marte has a slash line of .275/.328/.411 with 28 home runs, 121 RBI and 54 stolen bases and a 2022 National League All-Star appearance, though injuries have continuously plagued the outfielder.
Marte will likely replace Tyrone Taylor, hitting .227 in his past eight contests, once he returns. Factoring in a resurgent Jeff McNeil, the Mets’ lineup is much better, have a few more configurations available to them, and will soon be deeper, a set of positives as they aim to remain in the postseason picture into September.
General Manager David Stearns will have difficult decisions regarding this offense in the offseason. Including JD Martinez – the primary designated hitter once he was inserted into the batting order – who is only signed through 2024, Marte would also be entering the final year of a four-year, $78 million contract he signed with the organization prior to the 2022 season.
New York is a respectable 10-8 since the All-Star break following a 6-3 loss Tuesday to the Colorado Rockies, but now sits 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the NL. At 59-54 overall the Mets continue their lengthy 10-game road trip and three-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field.