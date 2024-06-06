Mets Star Slugger Is Top Trade Option If Club Doesn't Turn Things Around
The New York Mets could look a lot different in a few months.
New York had high expectations in 2023 but failed to live up to them and struggled. The Mets became sellers at the trade deadline and then rebuilt the roster last offseason with the hopes of turning things around in 2024.
The Mets have had an inconsistent start to the campaign and right now are in danger of becoming sellers once again if they can't turn things around. New York currently is eight games under .500 at 27-35.
If the Mets end up selling, one player who has been mentioned as a possible trade option is star slugger J.D. Martinez. It's uncertain if he will be moved, but he was listed as the 27th-best player who could be available this summer by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"The home run prowess isn't nearly what it was last year (33), let alone what it was back in 2017 when he was averaging one trot around the bases for every 11 trips to the plate," Miller said. "Still, Martinez remains a darn good hitter with a 136 OPS+ on par with those of Adley Rutschman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. There's no room to be found at (designated hitter) for several of this season's top contenders, but there should be quite a few offers for Martinez's services next month."
Martinez signed with the Mets this past offseason in free agency and has been solid. He has clubbed five home runs, driven in 15 runs, and slashed .281/.331/.467 in 36 games played.
The veteran was signed to help fix the Mets' designated hitter spot but it sounds like his days with the club could be numbered.
