Mets Star Slugger Linked To Pirates In Possible Trade Deadline Shakeup
Could a major shakeup be on the way for the New York Mets?
This question has been floating around the Mets for weeks and at this point, it seems like New York is more likely to add rather than subtract. There have been a handful of Mets players mentioned in trade rumors this season already and one player whose name has popped up is slugger J.D. Martinez.
Martinez would be a great trade candidate because he would bring in a haul but if the Mets keep winning there will be a small chance he could be moved. While this is the case, If the Mets do struggle again, one team that could make sense for him is the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: Offense," Bowden said. "Offense: Luis Robert Jr., Brent Rooker, Bryan De La Cruz, Jesús Sánchez, Tyler O'Neill, Eloy Jiménez, J.D. Martinez, Taylor Ward, (and) Ryan McMahon.
"There is a lot of excitement in Pittsburgh with the emergence of rookie starting pitchers Paul Skenes and Jared Jones who, along with veteran Mitch Keller, have given the Pirates a starting rotation with arguably the best Nos. 1-3 in the division. If they can just improve their offense to the middle of the pack, they might be able to stay in the Wild Card race all season."
The National League is having a down year overall and Pittsburgh is just a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card spot. Landing someone like Martinez could help close the gap but a deal should be considered unlikely.
