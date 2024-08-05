Inside The Mets

Mets' Star Slugger Sends Message About Unusual Stop on Strenuous Road Trip

This New York Mets' star made it clear how he feels about his team's unorthodox one-day stop on their grueling road trip.

Pat Ragazzo

August 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The current schedule is not kind to the New York Mets, who just finished a disappointing series in Anaheim, where they dropped two out of three games to the lowly Los Angeles Angels.

Now, the Mets are being forced to travel to St. Louis for a one-day makeup game against the Cardinals before heading back to Colorado on Tuesday to take on the Rockies for a three-game set.

The Mets and Cardinals had their series finale at Busch Stadium postponed in May due to a tornado threat in the area. As a result, they have to make an unorthodox stop on Monday.

New York will be playing 10 games in 10 games across three separate time zones, which will cover approximately 8,000 miles. After their series in Colorado, they will then venture to Seattle for their final series of the grueling trip.

And it's safe to say that not everyone on the Mets is overly excited about this unusual makeup game and stretch.

“I’m not thrilled about [the makeup game], but it’s a business at the end of the day and they have got to make their money,” DH J.D. Martinez told Mike Puma of The New York Post.

As Puma shared, Martinez believes that if games can't be made up as part of a doubleheader or on a team's next scheduled visit to that specific city, they should be postponed until the end of the season. That way, if the makeup contests do not matter by the end of the campaign, then they can potentially be cancelled altogether.

The 36-year-old also appears to be a bit concerned about how this extra travel will effect his body.

“It’s not going to be easy going there and back, it’s going to be tough,” Martinez said, per Puma.

