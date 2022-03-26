Mets' Starling Marte Expected To Make Grapefruit League Debut On Sunday

The Mets' outfield is about to be at full-strength for the first time in spring training.

On Sunday, Starling Marte (left oblique soreness) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters in Port St. Lucie this morning.

Marte, who has been trending towards a return after injuring his oblique earlier in the month, appeared in a minor-league game on Thursday. The 33-year-old played right field, a position where he expects to spend a lot of time this season, but was not allowed to swing the bat.

Regardless, he looked good while running out a bunt, advancing from first base-to-third base on a double, and later tagging up multiple times from third base on shallow fly balls.

All along, Marte and Showalter were optimistic that Marte would be ready by Opening Day. Now as long as he can avoid any re-aggravation, this goal will become a reality.

Prior to the start of spring training, Marte alerted the Mets that he was feeling some discomfort in his left oblique. As a precautionary measure, Marte underwent an X-Ray and imaging, which both came back negative.

The Mets took things slow with Marte in order to avoid worsening his injury, which would mean losing him for a significant period of time. It appears that the club's plan has paid off.

Marte will make his debut on Sunday, while aces Jacob deGrom (three innings) and Max Scherzer (six innings) take the hill in the same game.

Megill Continues To Impress

Tylor Megill's strong spring continues.

On Friday night, Megill tossed 3.2 innings, while allowing two unearned runs against the Houston Astros in a 2-1 loss. The righty surrendered three hits, and struck out four batters. Megill has not allowed an earned run across two appearances this spring.

Walker To Debut

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker will make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Walker underwent knee surgery in January, but looks to be on track to be ready by Opening Day.

According to Showalter, catcher James McCann (back tightness) will likely return to game action on Tuesday. McCann was scratched from the Mets' lineup on March 22.