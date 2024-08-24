Mets Starter Could 'Test Free Agency' Making Reunion More Difficult
The New York Mets certainly should be happy with the performance they've gotten out of Sean Manaea this year.
New York opted for smaller contracts last winter specifically to bounce back candidates. Manaea and Luis Severino were two candidates the Mets brought in and both have been great. Manaea specifically has shined for the Mets and is having arguably the best season of his nine-year big league career.
Because of his success this season, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand claimed he may end up testing free agency this upcoming winter in order to get a bigger payday.
"Sean Manaea, (Left-handed pitcher), Mets," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $13.5 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 33. Manaea is having one of the best seasons of his career, going 9-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 25 starts. The southpaw signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets in January, but his performance could prompt him to opt out of the final year and test free agency again this winter."
Manaea has been fantastic so far this season for the Mets and has a 3.48 ERA and 138-to-52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 starts and 137 innings pitched. If the season were to end today, he would have a new career-best ERA. By the time the season ends, he also could have a new career-high in wins and could even approach his career-high in innings pitched.
He has been everything the Mets could've hoped for this year. Hopefully, the two sides can come together on a long-term partnership.
