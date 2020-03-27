Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly underwent successful Tommy John surgery

Michael Natale

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard underwent successful Tommy John surgery. 

Passan also notes that if all goes well with Syndergaard's recovery, the expectation is that he will return at some point in the 2021 season. 

The Mets announced on Tuesday that Syndergaard would be having Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. 

The 2020 season was set to be a big one for the for Syndergaard. The former All-Star pitcher was coming off of the worst season of his career; a year in which he had a career-high 4.28 ERA. 

No pitcher ever wants to have Tommy John surgery, but for Syndergaard, the timing is also unfortunate. 

After the 2020 season, Syndergaard has one more year of being arbitration-eligible before he is set to become a free agent. So, with Syndergaard set to miss all of the 2020 season and possibly some of the 2021 season, he may not cash in on a big contract. 

At the same time, if all goes well with Syndergaard's recovery, he should be able to return at some point in 2021 and potentially show the Mets and other MLB teams that he's still one of the most electric pitchers in all of baseball. 

With Syndergaard out for the entire 2020 season, the potential outlook of the Mets' starting pitching staff is expected to be Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and Michael Wacha. 

Of course, we'll have to wait and see when the 2020 MLB season will actually begin. 

