Mets Superstar Expected To Have 'Fascinating' Market, Per Insider
The New York Mets will have to make a tough decision this upcoming offseason.
Much has been speculated about the future of first baseman Pete Alonso over the last year. There have been times when it has seemed like Alonso would be traded. But, there also have been times when it has seemed like the two sides could come together on a long-term deal.
New York opted to hang on to Alonso ahead of the trade deadline despite a plethora of trade rumors so they could fight for a playoff spot. Now, the two sides will enter negotiations after the season to see if a new deal can get done.
It's unclear what will happen, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden claimed that his free-agent market will be "fascinating."
"Pete Alonso has averaged more than 40 home runs per season over his six-year career with the Mets," Bowden said. "He's one of three position-player free agents who is under 30 years old and has hit 25 or more homes this season (the others are Juan Soto and Anthony Santander). Alonso has worked hard to improve his defense at first base. He loves and embraces being a Met, but given his rare game power, his free-agent market will be fascinating to watch."
Alonso is a rare talent and it would be devastating if he were to leave New York. The Mets will have competition for his services. He is one of the best available free agents and Bowden ranked him at No. 4. We won't have to wait too much longer to see how the saga plays out.
