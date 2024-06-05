Mets' Superstar Hurler Nearing Milestone in Injury Rehab
The New York Mets may have their all-world closer back soon.
On Tuesday, Edwin Diaz participated in a productive bullpen session. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza subsequently told reporters that there is a "good chance" that Diaz begins a rehab assignment on Thursday, although this depends on how he feels on Wednesday.
"He threw 21 pitches and felt good. We'll see how he feels [Wednesday], and then there's a chance he'll be pitching in a game on Thursday in the minor leagues," Mendoza said. "If everything continues to progress the way it's going, he will return from the IL when eligible."
Diaz was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 29 with a right shoulder impingement. Even before the injury, he struggled greatly throughout the month of May with a 8.68 ERA while allowing nine runs and 12 hits in 9.1 innings. On the season, he has a 5.40 ERA in 20 pitching appearances, with five saves in nine opportunities.
However, this stint on the IL could be just what Diaz needs. After missing the entire 2023 season due to a torn patellar tendon, the superstar closer is looking to rediscover his command and restore his fastball velocity, something that is difficult to accomplish after going so long without pitching. There's a reason why Diaz earned his reputation and contract, as he was effectively unhittable in the 2022 season with 118 strikeouts (against just 18 walks) and a 1.31 ERA.
It certainly will be difficult for Diaz to return to that form, but that won't stop him from trying his hardest. Even if he isn't quite the pitcher he used to be, the Mets' struggling bullpen would love to see their closer return with more effectiveness and confidence.