Mets’ Superstar Listed as Finalist for Prestigious Award
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had an MVP-caliber season. And on Monday, he was recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Hank Aaron Award.
This prestigious honor is awarded to the top offensive player in each league by fans and a panel of MLB Hall of Famers. Lindor is looking to become the first New York Mets player to win the award since it was introduced in 1999. He has never been nominated for the award in either league.
If it weren’t for an all-time, record-breaking season for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, most believe Lindor would be the favorite for the NL MVP award. Lindor slashed .273/.344/.500 with an OPS of .844, which ranked ninth in the National League. He finished the year with 33 home runs and 91 RBI as well as 29 stolen bases. His OPS+ of 138 was the best of his career.
In the National League, eight of the last nine winners of the Hank Aaron Award have gone on to win the NL MVP. Last year, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves won both awards. The other finalists in the National League include Ohtani, William Contreras, Elly De La Cruz, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Ketel Marte, Jackson Merrill, Marcell Ozuna, and Kyle Schwarber.
MLB’s Hank Aaron Award is handed out annually to each league’s top offensive player. It was established in 1999 for the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record.
The winners of the 2024 award will be announced on November 14th at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.