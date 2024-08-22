Mets Superstar 'May Have Left Money' On Table With Free Agency Coming
One of the New York Mets' top priorities this upcoming offseason certainly will be finding a way to retain superstar slugger Pete Alonso for the foreseeable future.
Both the Mets and Alonso have said at different times that they want to continue their partnership but they haven't been able to iron out a deal yet. Alonso will enter free agency and is looking to get a massive pay day.
New York has tried to sign him and even offered a deal just shy of $160 million over seven seasons, but it was rejected. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter thinks Alonso may not get another offer that high.
"It was reported earlier this year that the Mets offered Pete Alonso a seven-year, $158 million extension last June but the sides 'never got close to a deal' that would have mirrored the final seven seasons of the eight-year, $168 million contract the Atlanta Braves gave to slugger Matt Olson," Reuter said...
"One of baseball's most prolific home run hitters, the 29-year-old provides little value outside of what he does in the batter's box, and players with that profile can sometimes age poorly once their peak production declines. With that in mind, it's fair to wonder if Alonso might have left money on the table turning down that extension offer, or if his asking price will remain sky-high as one of the most impactful bats available this winter."
New York should be looking for ways to bring Alonso back and if it could sign him for even less than it already offered, that would be a win for the team.
