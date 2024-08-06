Mets' Superstar Pete Alonso 'On Board' With Lineup Change
There was a surprising decision made prior to the New York Mets' convincing 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
For the first time since September 26, 2020, first baseman Pete Alonso batted below the cleanup spot in the team's lineup; teammate J.D. Martinez was penciled in as the cleanup hitter, while Alonso would hit fifth.
According to the Mets' slugger, manager Carlos Mendoza told him about the lineup change during the team's flight to St. Louis; Mendoza wanted to “see what the lineup is like with you at five, just wanna see what we could do just to give us a different look.”
Alonso, known for his team-first attitude, understood his manager's reasoning and supported the change.
“For me, I wanna win and I trust him to run out the best lineup every single day," Alonso said to reporters prior to Monday's game. "If that’s what he thinks that’s what’s gonna help us win, I’m all for it.”
Although Alonso has still been productive this season, hitting .241 with a .326 on-base percentage, his power numbers are far below his career norms. He has 23 home runs and 59 RBI (as opposed to 46 and 118 last year, respectively), along with a .464 slugging percentage and .790 OPS (career averages are .519 and .859, respectively). He has hit well since the All-Star break, with a .246/.370/.525 slash line, five doubles, four home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, and a 152 wRC+, but a discouraging performance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels may have prompted Mendoza to make the lineup change.
In New York's 3-2 loss that day, Alonso went 0-3 with runners on base, making inning-ending outs each time; in addition to a double play in the third inning, he stranded a runner at third base in the first inning and flew out with runners on first and second in the fifth inning, although his first and fifth inning outs featured batted balls with exit velocities over 100 mph, indicating he may have been a bit unlucky.
Regardless, that performance dropped his RISP batting average and OPS this season to .198 and .690, respectively; he has a .198/.331/.359 slash line in 130 plate appearances in these scenarios. Prior to this year, Alonso's lowest RISP average was .234 (in the 2020 season), and his lowest OPS with RISP was .824 (in the 2021 season).
With this in mind, Alonso is hopeful that the change impacts the team positively, and had no objections to Mendoza's decision. Similarly, the Mets' skipper praised Alonso's professionalism regarding the situation, as well as the rest of the team's reactions to the lineup shuffle.
"The conversation went great," Mendoza said. "They're such professionals, and they'll do whatever it takes to continue to win baseball games... it wasn't only with Pete that I had that conversation. I talked to [Brandon] Nimmo because I was taking him from the two-hole back to the three hole. And like I said, their reaction was like 'If you feel that is what's best for our team, we're all up for it'. It's nice when you can count on players that are willing to do whatever it takes to help the team."
The lineup changes paid off as the Mets dominated the Cardinals, who are now 2.5 games behind New York in the Wild Card race. The Mets themselves trail the San Diego Padres by 1.5 games for the last Wild Card spot in the NL.