Mets’ Superstar Reliever Headed To Injured List
Just before Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets announced that closer Edwin Diaz has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.
This marks a challenging period for Diaz, who has struggled significantly this season following his absence last year due to a patella tendon injury suffered during a celebration at the World Baseball Classic.
His performance issues were evident as his ERA ballooned to 5.40, allowing five home runs over just 20 innings and converting only five of nine save opportunities.
Diaz, has experienced a noticeable decline in both velocity and command, leading to a rough start to the season. After blowing three saves in six outings, he was removed from the closer role.
In an effort to rebuild his confidence, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza used Diaz in a lower-leverage situation over the weekend against the San Francisco Giants. Diaz showed promise by pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on just 14 pitches. However, when called upon the following day to secure a game, Diaz's struggles resurfaced, resulting in another blown save in an extra-inning loss.
The Mets are now hoping that the time off will allow Diaz to address his shoulder issues and regain his form. A rehab assignment is expected to follow his stint on the IL. In the meantime, the Mets have recalled left-hander Josh Walker from Triple-A Syracuse to bolster their bullpen.
Diaz’s struggles have been a significant concern for the Mets, who are already dealing with a shortage of reliable relievers. The team and fans alike are hopeful that this break will enable Diaz to return stronger and more effective for the remainder of the season.