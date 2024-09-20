Mets Superstar's MVP Hopes Dealt Brutal Blow
Heading into Thursday, the consensus top two players for the NL MVP award race were New York Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani.
Lindor wasn't available to play during New York's 10-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday due to a lingering back injury.
Ohtani, on the other hand, produced one of the most spectacular single-game performances in MLB history on Thursday.
Not only did Ohtani become the first ever player to join MLB's 50/50 club (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) during the Dodgers' 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins, but he went 6-6 in the game with 3 home runs, 4 runs scored and a whopping 10 RBIs.
Ohtani was already a big favorite to win MVP over Lindor. But a September 19 article from Bleacher Report's Zachery D. Rymer suggests that Ohtani's Thursday performance was the nail in the coffin for Lindor's hopes to secure the award.
"Does Ohtani Have the NL MVP Locked Up?" Rymer rhetorically asked.
"Yes. Next question."
He then added, "New York Mets fans gesturing in Francisco Lindor's direction have a case. He is leading Ohtani in fWAR, and both his offense (31 HR, 27 SB) and defense (17 OAA) have been crucial for a surprising Mets squad.
"Yet at -2500, the DraftKings odds overwhelmingly favor Ohtani for the National League MVP. It's ultimately hard to argue against a 50-50 player, least of all one who also leads the NL in runs, runs batted in, total bases and OPS," Rymer said.
While Lindor has had a spectacular season, even Mets fans have to tip their cap to what Ohtani has done this season.
Perhaps Lindor and his Mets will get the last laugh against Ohtani and Los Angeles if the two teams face off in the playoffs.