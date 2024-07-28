Mets Surprise Deadline Trade Would Land Blue Jays’ All-Star Hurler
The New York Mets could use another hurler in the starting rotation right now.
New York got some rough news recently as Kodai Senga is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after making just one start. The Mets have surprised people and have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month despite not being at full strength.
The Mets already have been active and acquired Jesse Winker to help out on offense but there could be more moves on the way. One player who was suggested as a possible target for the Mets is Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Mets' focus at the trade deadline was to improve their bullpen depth, which they accomplished with the trades for relievers Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek," Bowden said. "However, their plans changed Saturday when Kodai Senga was diagnosed with a calf strain that is expected to keep him out the rest of the regular season. Now they will pivot and try to trade for a starter such as Jack Flaherty of the (Detroit Tigers), Erick Fedde of the (Chicago White Sox), or Yusei Kikuchi of the Blue Jays."
Kikuchi would be a great option for the Mets. His overall numbers don't jump off the page this year so he would be cheaper than Flaherty or Fedde but he still could provide a much-needed boost. Kikuchi is a one-time All-Star and has widely been talked about as a possible trade option. Don't be surprised if speculation picks up over the next few days.
More MLB: Former Angels Top Pick Suggested As Trade Deadline Pickup For Mets