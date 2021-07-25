Mets' Taijuan Walker Roughed Up Against Former Team In Loss To Blue Jays

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker got knocked around by his former team, as the Blue Jays scored six runs off of him on three homers in a 10-3 loss.

Walker hasn't looked his sharpest in his last two outings and his ERA has now ballooned from 2.50 to 3.43 on the season.

"Pitch selection, I threw a couple pitches I shouldn't have thrown and that was it," said Walker after the game. "Everything else felt really good and I like where I am at. Things are going to get better."

"I'll be fine, it's a long season. These starts are going to happen. I don't want them to happen, but I need to bounce back and get back to where I was at the beginning of year."

Manager Luis Rojas also showed little concern with Walker's performance as well.

"We thought he was throwing the ball well," said Rojas. "Pitches got in a bit of a pattern where the secondary stuff wasn't moving as well. The four-seam wasn't carrying as it usually does."

The Blue Jays got the scoring going in the top of the third when George Springer smacked a solo homer to silence a barrage of boos from the Mets' faithful. But that wasn't all, Teoscar Hernandez slammed a two-run homer of his own, to extend his team's lead to 3-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Blue Jays were at it again. After setting up second-and-third with nobody out, Walker appeared to injure himself, which prompted a visit from Rojas, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and head athletic trainer Brian Chicklo.

Although Walker was able to stay in the game, his night ended shortly thereafter, as Marcus Semien took him deep for a three-run blast to bust the game open at 6-0.

Following the loss, Walker said the mound visit was "nothing," and insisted that he is fine physically.

However, Rojas went on to reveal that Walker felt a "pinch" in his left shoulder on a swing, which they later saw him favor after reaching for a liner off the mound. But Rojas says he is okay, and it is nothing to worry about, which is why they let him stay in the game.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil missed his second straight start with left leg fatigue, and Rojas said he was unavailable off the bench again on Saturday night. But as Rojas also said, McNeil had a really good day running, and they are feeling good about his status. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

The Mets had their chances against Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu, but were unable to score a run off of him through the first four innings.

However, in the bottom of the fifth, the Mets climbed back in this one on five straight hits, which produced three runs. After Luis Guillorme singled, and Brandon Drury stroked a pinch-hit double, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Dom Smith all recorded RBI singles to cut the deficit to 6-3.

This ended Ryu's night after 4.1 innings. He allowed three runs on 10 hits up until this point. Right-handed reliever Trevor Richards entered out of the Blue Jays' bullpen and was able to stop the bleeding by striking out J.D. Davis and James McCann to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette went yard off Drew Smith for a solo-shot, which extended his team's lead to 7-3.

Two innings later, Bichette knocked in the Blue Jays' eighth run of the evening with an RBI single off Anthony Banda in the ninth. And Hernandez followed this up by smacking his second homer of the contest, which was the fifth long ball for the Blue Jays' offense, to make the game 10-3.

And Toronto's bullpen did the rest, shutting the Mets out for the final 4.2 innings.

The Blue Jays had 17 hits, while the Mets had 14, but it was Toronto's home run party that made all the difference.

The Mets are now 51-44 on the season, and will look to capture a series victory over the Blue Jays in the finale on Sunday. Newcomer Rich Hill will take the mound for his Mets' debut in this contest.