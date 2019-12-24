Yes, ladies and gentleman there is a Santa Claus, and his name is Brodie Van Wagenen.

Van Wagenen gave Mets fans the perfect stocking stuffer gift on Christmas Eve when New York agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Yankees reliever Dellin Betances.

There is a one-year player option for 2021, and Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million between his 2020 salary and a 2021 buyout, according to Joel Sherman of the Post.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated infielder Sam Haggerty for assignment.

Suddenly a Mets bullpen that was full of nothing bout coal; finally has the new arm it desperately needed.

Betances was a four-time All Star with the Yankees, but he will have a lot to prove in a Mets uniform. Betances pitched in only one game last season, missing most of the season due to a myriad of injuries, which included shoulder and lat injuries, and a partial Achilles tear at the end of the season.

According to reports Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed surgery on Kevin Durant is overseeing Betances’ recovery.

When healthy, Betances was one of the best relievers in the sport.

A 2.36 career ERA in 358 games out of the pen, Betances could have easily been a closer – he has 36 saves in his career, but excelled as a setup man to Aroldis Chapman the last few seasons.

Since 2014, the Betances lead all major league relievers with 609 strikeouts over 374.0 innings. His 11.3 WAR (FanGraphs) over that period is the third-highest in the majors among relievers. His career 14.6 strikeout per nine innings rate is the third-highest in the modern era (min. 200 innings).

It’s anyone’s guess how Betances will fit into the Mets bullpen; first he has to clear the injury hurdle in Spring Training.

If that happens, he could end up inserted into the back-end of the bullpen – perhaps as a set-up guy to Edwin Diaz. Maybe even the closer if he outperforms Diaz at some point this year. The roles of Jeurys Familia and Seth Lugo are certainly going to be affected by the Betances signing, if he is healthy and performs well.