Mets team employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tests negative for coronavirus

Finally some good news.

The New York Mets announced that team Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell Sr., the father of Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Mets had decided to request that Mitchell Sr. be tested for the disease after Mitchell Jr. had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Mitchell Jr. tested positive for the virus shortly after his teammate, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the disease.

Gobert's positive test pretty much led to the entire sports world being shut down as our society tries to combat the coronavirus.

Mitchell Jr. and the Jazz played at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on March 4, and according to The New York Post, Mitchell Sr. was in attendance to see his son play. Following the game, Mitchell Sr. headed back to Florida where the Mets were well underway for Spring Training.

So, Mitchell Sr., as an employee of the Mets, has obviously been around the team in some capacity. Had he tested positive for the coronavirus, who knows what kind of measures the Mets would then have had to take.

But, he tested negative, which is good news to hear. Either way, the MLB and its teams still have to take initiatives to combat this virus.

This is an ongoing national story with new developments every day.