Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Mets team employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tests negative for coronavirus

Michael Natale

Finally some good news. 

The New York Mets announced that team Director of Player Relations and Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell Sr., the father of Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested negative for the coronavirus. 

The Mets had decided to request that Mitchell Sr. be tested for the disease after Mitchell Jr. had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Mitchell Jr. tested positive for the virus shortly after his teammate, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the disease. 

Gobert's positive test pretty much led to the entire sports world being shut down as our society tries to combat the coronavirus. 

Mitchell Jr. and the Jazz played at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on March 4, and according to The New York Post, Mitchell Sr. was in attendance to see his son play. Following the game, Mitchell Sr. headed back to Florida where the Mets were well underway for Spring Training. 

So, Mitchell Sr., as an employee of the Mets, has obviously been around the team in some capacity. Had he tested positive for the coronavirus, who knows what kind of measures the Mets would then have had to take. 

But, he tested negative, which is good news to hear. Either way, the MLB and its teams still have to take initiatives to combat this virus. 

This is an ongoing national story with new developments every day. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast Discussion on COVID-19 Impact on Sports

Discussion on Sports World Shutting Down Due to Spread of COVID-19

Michael Cohen

Mets to have team employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tested for Coronavirus after son tests positive for disease

Donovan Mitchell Sr. is an employee of the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

Coronavirus Puts Baseball Season in Jeopardy

Spring Training Suspended as MLB joins NBA and NCAA

Michael Cohen

Pete Alonso and Mets agree to record pre-arbitration deal

Alonso is coming off of a historic rookie season with the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

MLB considering alternative sites instead of empty stadiums if coronavirus impacts Opening Day

The Mets home opener could be played down in Port St. Lucie.

Rick Laughland

Should the Mets Target Yasiel Puig?

Conforto Injury could force Mets to sign a free agent outfielder.

Michael Cohen

by

deek

Alex Rodriguez says he'd consider buying the Mets on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Former Yankee great has an affinity for the Amazin's.

Rick Laughland

Michael Conforto's injury opens the door for Yoenis Cespedes to claim outfield spot on Opening Day

Mets' outfielder hurt during Spring Training.

Rick Laughland

Jacob deGrom given overall rating of 99 in MLB The Show 20

deGrom is one of four players with the 99 rating in MLB The Show 20.

Michael Natale

Mets re-assign Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tebow had just 13 at-bats with the Mets this Spring Training.

Michael Natale