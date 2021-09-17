Mets To Activate Brandon Nimmo From IL

Brandon Nimmo will officially return to the Mets, as the team plans to activate him ahead of their series opener with the Phillies on Friday.

NEW YORK- He's baaaack.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is set to be activated by the Mets for their series opener with the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, per manager Luis Rojas.

Nimmo landed on the injured list on September 4 with a hamstring strain. However, he progressed quicker than anticipated and is now ready to return, 13 days later.

In Nimmo's absence, Jonathan Villar has thrived in the leadoff spot. With Nimmo back, he is expected to be placed in the No. 2 hole, as a table setter alongside Villar.

The hope is that this duo can help ignite the offense, as the Mets look to make a late-push for the postseason.

Syndergaard Close

According to Rojas, Noah Syndergaard will face live hitters again this weekend.

The Mets are still discussing whether this will occur at Citi Field or on a rehab assignment.

Syndergaard began a rehab assignment on August 26, but was scratched from his second scheduled outing due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The right-hander will return to the Mets as a reliever down the stretch.

DeGrom Update

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (UCL sprain) threw off the mound earlier in the week.

DeGrom has been playing catch. And the plan is for the right-hander to throw another bullpen session during this upcoming week, per Rojas.