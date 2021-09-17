September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets To Activate Brandon Nimmo From IL

Brandon Nimmo will officially return to the Mets, as the team plans to activate him ahead of their series opener with the Phillies on Friday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

NEW YORK- He's baaaack.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is set to be activated by the Mets for their series opener with the Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, per manager Luis Rojas.

Nimmo landed on the injured list on September 4 with a hamstring strain. However, he progressed quicker than anticipated and is now ready to return, 13 days later.

In Nimmo's absence, Jonathan Villar has thrived in the leadoff spot. With Nimmo back, he is expected to be placed in the No. 2 hole, as a table setter alongside Villar.

The hope is that this duo can help ignite the offense, as the Mets look to make a late-push for the postseason.

Syndergaard Close

According to Rojas, Noah Syndergaard will face live hitters again this weekend.

The Mets are still discussing whether this will occur at Citi Field or on a rehab assignment.

Syndergaard began a rehab assignment on August 26, but was scratched from his second scheduled outing due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The right-hander will return to the Mets as a reliever down the stretch.

DeGrom Update

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (UCL sprain) threw off the mound earlier in the week. 

DeGrom has been playing catch. And the plan is for the right-hander to throw another bullpen session during this upcoming week, per Rojas.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo rounds the bases after taking Nationals starter Sean Nolin deep for a three-run homer in the top of the second.
News

Mets To Activate Brandon Nimmo From IL

Find out what Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman might draw in free agency.
News

Report: What Marcus Stroman, Javier Báez Could Draw In Free Agency

Sep 15, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (21) celebrates his home run with right fielder Michael Conforto (30) during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

How The Mets Can Hand The Phillies A Dish Best Served Cold

Sep 10, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Javier Báez Talks About His Long-Term Future With Mets

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard.
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Nimmo Nearing A Return From IL

The Mets are expected to be "in play" for Theo Epstein as they re-embark on their search for a president of baseball operations this winter.
News

Source: Theo Epstein Expected To Be 'In Play' For Mets' President Of Baseball Ops Role

Report: Sandy Alderson is expected to stick around as president of the Mets in 2022.
News

Report: Sandy Alderson Expected To Remain As President Of Mets Next Season

Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) is caught in a run down by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (right) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (left) during the tenth inning at Citi Field.
News

Mets Waste Prime Chance To Gain Ground In Playoff Race After Unraveling In Extras