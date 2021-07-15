Sports Illustrated home
Mets To Attend Cole Hamels' Workout On Friday

With the Mets in need of rotation help, they will have scouts on site for veteran left-hander Cole Hamels' workout on Friday.
It's no secret that the Mets are looking for rotation help - but would they really sign an aging and former foe?

Apparently, this could wind up being the case. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets will be among the several teams to attend left-hander Cole Hamels' workout on Friday in Texas.

With Carlos Carrasco's return seemingly on the horizon, the Mets are seeking a reliable backend starter to hold them over until they get Carrasco back. And if Hamels shows that he has anything left, he might be their man.

After signing a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2020, the 37-year-old made only one start in last year's shortened season.

Hamels' last full season came with the Cubs in 2019, where he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in 27 starts.

The southpaw is a four-time All-Star, and won a World Series MVP with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2008, while also helping them capture another pennant in 2009. Overall, Hamels has gone 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 15 career seasons.

Now, Hamels is looking to make a comeback, and a slew of teams will be in attendance at his showcase, including his former team in the Phillies who are showing interest, along with the Mets, Yankees and Red Sox among others.

