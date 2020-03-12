Mets to have team employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tested for Coronavirus after son tests positive for disease

The New York Mets are deciding to take action after Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Mitchell's father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., is an employee of the Mets, so the team has decided to initiate a Coronavirus test for him.

The Mets released the following statement, as provided by Newsday's Tim Healey on Twitter, saying “we have been in regular communication with medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. When news surfaced last night (Wednesday) of the situation involving the Utah Jazz, we immediately contacted Donovan Mitchell Sr. to advise him to not report at our facility this morning. Upon learning today that his son, Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested positive for the Coronavirus, we brought that fact to the attention of our medical team, who recommended, as a precautionary measure, that Donovan Sr. be tested, and we are making those arrangements. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and the medical staff will advise us if any additional testing becomes advisable."

Mitchell Sr. works as the director of player relations and community engagement for the Mets. So, the team has decided to have him tested as a precautionary measure.

Mitchell Jr. tested positive shortly after his teammate Rudy Gobert was found to have the disease.

According to The New York Post, Mitchell Sr. was in attendance at Madison Square Garden to see his son play when the Jazz took on the New York Knicks on March 4. He then returned to Florida the following day.

We'll see how the results of his test turn out.

Ultimately, there is a lot of unknown surrounding the Coronavirus. It's certainly had a massive impact on the sports world. Sports become secondary just like that as we try to combat this virus.