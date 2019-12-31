Mets to Hold Dellin Betances' Introductory Press Conference Thursday

What a way to start 2020.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the New York Mets will officially introduce recently signed relief pitcher Dellin Betances to the media on Thursday, January 2nd.

The four-time All-Star signed a one-year/$10.5 million deal (including a 2021 player option) with the Mets last week. He will look to bounce back after missing most of the 2019 season due to injury.

Betances has been one of the more consistent relief pitchers in all of baseball since 2014. Assuming he's healthy and ready to go, he should have a pretty big role in this Mets bullpen.

This is a big year for Betances, as he will look to show the MLB that he is healthy and still a dominant relief pitcher. By signing him, the Mets bullpen could have potential, especially if they can get a bounce back year from Edwin Diaz.

In Betances' eight-year career (all with the New York Yankees), he has a 2.36 ERA with 621 strikeouts in 381.2 innings pitched.