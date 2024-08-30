Mets Top Prospect Among Players Who Could Be In Mix To Help In Playoff Race
The New York Mets currently are on the outside looking in on the National League Wild Card race.
New York currently would miss the playoffs if the season were to end today, but luckily it doesn't. The Mets are just three games behind the struggling Atlanta Braves for the final National League Wild Card spot.
The Mets have been gritty all season and could make up the needed ground. With September approaching, that could mean that the Mets could have some reinforcements on the way to help down the stretch. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter mentioned top prospect Brandon Sproat as a possible option to help New York make a run at a playoff spot.
"New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns stopped well short of ruling out a September promotion for Brandon Sproat when asked about the breakout prospect earlier this month," Reuter said. "The 23-year-old threw the ball extremely well at High-A (25.1 IP, 1.07 ERA, 33 K) and Double-A (62.1 IP, 2.45 ERA, 77 K), but he has struggled since moving up to Triple-A (17.1 IP, 8.83 ERA, 11 K) on Aug. 8.
"That likely takes him out of the mix for a Sept. 1 call-up, but if he strings together a couple of strong starts, he could be in the mix to join the roster as the final month unfolds."
New York could use a boost right now and the 23-year-old could provide it. He has been lights-out in the Mets' organization this season and could see some time soon.
