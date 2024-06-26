Mets' Top Prospect 'in Play' to be Called up in Upcoming Stretch
The New York Mets could be injecting some talented youth into their starting rotation in the near future.
Prior to the Mets' 9-7 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the Subway Series on Tuesday night, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that top prospect right-handed starting pitcher Christian Scott is "in play" to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in the team's upcoming stretch.
Scott came up to make his major league debut in early-May, and proceeded to make five starts while producing a solid 3.90 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 25 strikeouts across 27.2 innings.
The Mets sent Scott back down to the minors in late-May citing an innings limit concern. Now, they are strongly considering bringing him back up, as they may flip to a six-man rotation. The reasoning behind the six-man rotation idea is due in part because closer Edwin Diaz will be out for nine more contests due to a sticky substance ejection, which occurred on Sunday night.
Scott, who is the Mets' no. 3 ranked prospect in their farm system, has dominated in Syracuse this season with a 3-0 record, 2.76 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 42.1 innings (nine starts).
Scott was not an overhyped prospect at first, but he quickly rose through the ranks in the Mets' system to make his debut in 2024.
The Mets are 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in a weak NL race, and just two games back of the second slot. That said, they could still trade bounce-back starter Luis Severino, who is expected to net them a solid return next month, because they have Scott and ace righty starter Kodai Senga (nearing a rehab assignment) projected to be in the rotation by late July.