Mets' Top Prospect Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
The New York Mets' No. 2 prospect is finally back in action.
Shortstop Jett Williams, who ranks 57th on MLB's Top 100 Prospects list, will be playing his first game since April 21 on Wednesday, officially beginning a rehab assignment with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets. The 20-year-old underwent wrist surgery back on June 7, and has seemingly made a full recovery.
Williams established himself as one of the best minor league prospects in 2023 by slashing .263/.425/.451 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs, and 45 stolen bases in 52 attempts across Single-A, High-A, and Double-A; he demonstrated remarkable plate discipline by drawing 104 walks, which consistently allowed him to cause havoc on the basepaths with his speed.
But as Williams entered the 2024 season as the Mets' No. 1 prospect, he struggled immensely with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies due to an increasingly sore right wrist. Despite an impressive .360 on-base percentage, the shortstop hit just .179 with a .308 slugging percentage in 11 games; he was eventually placed on the injured list and given two cortisone shots, but after neither of them helped ease the pain, he finally went under the knife. This injury, along with pitcher Brandon Sproat's meteoric rise through the Mets' minor league system, led to Williams being dethroned as the team's best prospect.
With a rehab assignment underway, the 20-year-old can return to Double-A Binghamton in early September if everything goes well. Regardless, there's no reason to rush Williams to higher levels of play because he isn't expected to make his MLB debut until 2025 at the earliest; that date will likely be later, as Williams lost valuable time to further develop his skills due to missing most of this year.
For now, Williams needs to focus on enjoying a pain-free rehab. If he shows the potential he showed in 2023 without any setbacks, there will be plenty of reasons to be excited for his next season.