Inside The Mets

Mets 'Toughest Free Agency Decision' Will Shape Franchise's Future

One free agency decision the New York Mets must make this offseason could very well make or break the team's future.

Grant Young

Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets are only focused on their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies right now, which resumes at Citi Field on Wednesday.

And that's exactly where their focus should be. However, the outcome of this intense playoff series doesn't deter from the fact that the Mets' upcoming offseason is going to have massive implications for the franchise's future.

Multiple major decisions will need to be made by David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office, many of which involve superstar players.

However, an October 8 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggests that one free agency decision the Mets must make will be more difficult than the rest.

Rymer deemed the Mets' toughest free agency decision as 'How Hard to Pursue Juan Soto'.

"The notion that the Mets will be involved in the Soto sweepstakes hardly needs elaboration. Like the sun rising or waves breaking, it will soon be part of the natural order of things," Rymer wrote.

"But what of Pete Alonso? For that matter, what of a starting rotation that stands to lose Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and José Quintana to free agency?

"Given that Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't what you'd call 'cash-strapped,' one can imagine all three boxes getting checked this winter," Rymer continued. "But in the event that the club's budget isn't limitless, signing just Soto vs. signing Alonso and, say, Corbin Burnes makes for a fun debate."

While it remains to be seen which (if any) of these superstar-caliber players will be in Queens come 2025, Mets fans should prepare for a rollercoaster ride to find out.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News