Mets 'Toughest Free Agency Decision' Will Shape Franchise's Future
The New York Mets are only focused on their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies right now, which resumes at Citi Field on Wednesday.
And that's exactly where their focus should be. However, the outcome of this intense playoff series doesn't deter from the fact that the Mets' upcoming offseason is going to have massive implications for the franchise's future.
Multiple major decisions will need to be made by David Stearns and the rest of New York's front office, many of which involve superstar players.
However, an October 8 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggests that one free agency decision the Mets must make will be more difficult than the rest.
Rymer deemed the Mets' toughest free agency decision as 'How Hard to Pursue Juan Soto'.
"The notion that the Mets will be involved in the Soto sweepstakes hardly needs elaboration. Like the sun rising or waves breaking, it will soon be part of the natural order of things," Rymer wrote.
"But what of Pete Alonso? For that matter, what of a starting rotation that stands to lose Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and José Quintana to free agency?
"Given that Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't what you'd call 'cash-strapped,' one can imagine all three boxes getting checked this winter," Rymer continued. "But in the event that the club's budget isn't limitless, signing just Soto vs. signing Alonso and, say, Corbin Burnes makes for a fun debate."
While it remains to be seen which (if any) of these superstar-caliber players will be in Queens come 2025, Mets fans should prepare for a rollercoaster ride to find out.