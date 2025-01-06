Mets Trade Deadline Acquisition Could Join AL East Team in Free Agency
One of the New York Mets' most intriguing acquisitions in 2024 was their trade for outfielder Jesse Winker a few days before the MLB trade deadline.
This trade (which sent former Mets' No. 17 prospect Tyler Stuart to the Washington Nationals) was intriguing because Winker wasn't necessarily adored by the Mets' fanbase.
However, it didn't take Winker long to endear himself to New York after quickly becoming a valuable asset on the field and an integral part of their clubhouse composition.
The Mets knew that Winker might only be around for a few months, as he was slated to enter free agency after the 2024 season ended. And while there's still a chance he could return to New York, a January 6 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projects that Winker will end up signing with the Toronto Blue Jays instead.
"The Blue Jays have long been in search of some left-handed pop to add balance to their lineup, and both Anthony Santander and Jesse Winker fit the mold, though they also represent bat-first options and one of them would have to man left field," Reuter wrote after predicting that Winker would be hitting second and playing DH for the Blue Jays on Opening Day.
Reuter also predicted that former Mets outfielder Harrison Bader would also join Toronto, start in center field, and hit eighth for the Blue Jays.
Even if Winker's run with the Mets only lasted for a few months, he surely made an indelible impact on New York making it to the NLCS.