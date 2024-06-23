Mets Unlikely To Acquire Star Duo Despite Speculation Saying Otherwise
The New York Mets certainly will be busy over the next six weeks.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is almost here and the Mets look like a team that could add rather than sell at the deadline. New York has looked much better lately and is just two games out of a National League Wild Card spot right now.
While that is the case, it doesn't sound like the Mets will be making a blockbuster deal any time soon. Two players that have popped up as possible options are Chicago White Sox star duo Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr., but it would be surprising if the Mets acquired either, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"There’s certainly a chance the White Sox could hit the reset button entirely and trade either or both of those players, though given their contract situations -- Crochet is earning $800,000 this season and is arbitration-eligible for two more years, while Robert is signed for $12.5 million this year and $15 million in 2025 with a pair of club options in 2026-27 -- it’s going to take a lot for teams to pry them away from Chicago," Feinsand said. "The Mets don’t feel like the team that’s going to do that.
"They worked hard last summer to restock their farm system with talent, so it’s tough to see them putting together the type of package it will take to land Crochet or Robert, especially when you consider some of the contenders that have deep farm systems."
New York could use some help around the trade deadline but it sounds like smaller moves are more likely.
