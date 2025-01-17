Mets Unlikely to Add Elite Closer Tanner Scott After A.J. Minter Signing
The New York Mets finally made a splash in the reliever pool on Friday and added a star southpaw to their bullpen.
On Friday, the Mets announced they had signed former Atlanta Braves reliever A.J. Minter to a two-year deal worth $22 million. The contract, as first reported by SNY, includes an opt-out after the 2025 season. Minter, who the Mets are familiar with due to his time with the hated rival Braves, has a career 3.28 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across eight seasons and 384 pitching appearances.
Despite the move having some risk due to Minter dealing with a rash of injuries last season, it still fills a dire need in the Mets’ bullpen, as the only other southpaw currently on the 40-man roster is reliever Alex Young. Minter’s signing also provides an experienced setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, something the team had been lacking in recent years; if Diaz happens to be unavailable, Minter can additionally fill that role on occasion due to his own closing experience (36 career saves).
However, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Minter’s contract likely takes them out of the running to sign All-Star closer Tanner Scott. The Mets and Scott had been linked as a possible match throughout the offseason, but Minter fills that role at a cheaper price tag.
Scott is widely seen as the gem of the free-agent reliever class. The hard-throwing lefty played for both the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres last season, where he posted a 9-6 record with 22 saves and a sparkling 1.75 ERA. Like Minter, Scott has experience as both a closer and setup man; he served in both roles with the Padres, sharing closer duties with Robert Suarez.
In addition to the Mets, Scott has been linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox as potential suitors. While the Minter signing addresses a clear need for New York, it may serve as an indication that Scott will take his services elsewhere.