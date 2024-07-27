Mets Urged To Acquire Two-Time Cy Young Winner In Stunning Move By Insider
How will the New York Mets handle the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
New York already has been active and acquired Ryne Stanek in a trade with the Seattle Mariners to add more depth to the bullpen. There still is more time for the Mets to make another and there will be plenty of options over the next few days.
The Mets don't necessarily need to add to the starting rotation due to the fact that they have a surplus of capable hurlers, but if a star becomes available at the right price, that could change. The Athletic's Jim Bowden even suggested San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell as a possible option.
"The Mets are playing like a playoff team, so now instead of being minor buyers for relievers at the deadline, they need to shift and also try to acquire an upgrade in the starting rotation, such as Snell, Jack Flaherty, or Eric Fedde," Bowden said.
Snell is an interesting player to watch out for over the next few days. He has two Cy Young Awards under his belt and has looked much more like himself lately. It's not a certainty that he will be traded by the Giants, but chatter has started to pick up.
The Mets don't need Snell to compete down the stretch but landing him certainly would make things a whole lot easier. Why not at least give San Francisco a call to see what a deal would cost?
