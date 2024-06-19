Mets Viewed as Unlikely to Trade Bounce-Back Starter to Cross-Town Rival at Deadline
Don't expect the New York Mets to be helping out the cross-town rival New York Yankees in this area at the trade deadline.
As Deesha Thosar wrote for FOX Sports, it is unlikely that the Mets would send Severino back to the Bronx, where he spent the first nine seasons of his career.
Severino was once the ace of the Yankees' starting rotation, and was an AL All-Star in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. However, injuries derailed what was initially a promising tenure in pinstripes, leaving Severino to sign a one-year, $13 million prove it deal with the Mets in the offseason.
Now that Severino is finally healthy, the 30-year-old has put together a solid campaign in Queens, posting a 3.52 ERA IN 14 starts. The righty entered his latest start with a 3.12 ERA, but got tagged for six runs on 11 hits against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Even still, Severino is a name that has come up numerous times already as an attractive piece at the deadline given his rejuvenation with the Mets. Coming into the year, he had thrown a total of just 209.1 innings between 2019-2023 due to a slew of injuries, so his arm is likely fresh as a result of less mileage in recent years.
Severino has already been linked to the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and other clubs, who could be potential landing destinations for the veteran starter.
But not so fast, the Mets have been on a surge for the past two weeks-plus, which has them at 35-37 and just a half game out of the final NL Wild Card spot. Should they make it back over .500 and remain a true playoff contender, it is hard to envision them dealing Severino, despite the fact that he is on an expiring contract. In the very least, FOX Sports believes it's unlikely that the Mets give Severino back to the Yankees in a trade this summer.