Mets Waste Carlos Carrasco's Gem In Loss To Giants

Carlos Carrasco tossed his best outing as a Met, shutting down the best team in baseball across seven innings. But unfortunately, the offense wasted his gem due to a lack of support.

NEW YORK -- Carlos Carrasco has had a rough go of things since making his season debut on July 30.

And on Thursday night, he got off to another rocky start against the Giants. After allowing a leadoff base-hit, Kris Bryant continued to torment the Mets with his second homer in as many days, as he took Carrasco deep to put the Giants up 2-0 early.

However, Carrasco was able to flip the switch. Following his rough first inning, the veteran right-hander bounced back to toss six scoreless frames, surrendering only one more hit across this span.

He finished the night with an excellent line, going a season-high seven innings on 78 pitches, while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five with no walks.

"I think everything I've been doing (has been working), attacking the hitter, and there was a lot more control on my fastball," said Carrasco after the game. "The other four days in between I've been working so hard to get to this point."

While Carrasco previously mentioned that he felt like he was still in spring training mode after missing almost the first four months of the season, he now feels like he is back to where he wants to be.

"This is the way I want to be," Carrasco said. "I think I missed three months, so getting back to normal took me some time. Today I felt really good and everything was working the way I wanted it to."

Mets manager Luis Rojas also couldn't say enough good things about how Carrasco looked last night.

"He was lights out, I thought," said Rojas. "He showed up and his fastball velocity was spiked up to 96 mph. Even the homer, it was a 90 mph slider. If you take that away it was a lights out outing and was the Carlos Carrasco we know and expect to see."

Although his offense didn't provide him much support through the top of the sixth, Pete Alonso crushed a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom half to even up the score.

And despite receiving a no-decision, Carrasco threw his best start as a Met by shutting down the best team in baseball.

After getting roughed up for six runs by the Dodgers on August 15, Carrasco has now produced two promising outings in a row against LA and San Francisco. And over the course of his last 12 innings (two starts), Carrasco has only given up three total runs. The 34-year-old has lowered his ERA from 10.32 to 6.94 during this period.

Unfortunately, the Mets wasted Carrasco's gem with another lackluster offensive performance, as they ultimately got swept by the Giants in a 3-2 loss.

With time running out on the regular season and the Mets sitting 7.5 games back in the NL East, Carrasco remained optimistic that the team can turn things around despite having only a short period left to right the ship.

"The confidence is there, all those guys go play hard everyday," Carrasco said. "Like you said, there are only five weeks left and anything can happen in those five weeks."

And since he is just starting to find his rhythm on the mound, Carrasco doesn't want his team to go home at the end of September without qualifying for a postseason berth.

"I don't want the offseason to come yet and anything can happen in these next five weeks."