Welcome to the XBL!

Want to hear players joke about the Astros scandal? How about some friendly dugout banter? Welcome to Baseball uncensored, or as some are calling it “All Access.”

Baseball fans have been getting a taste of how high (or how low, depending on your perspective) Major League Baseball is willing to go to bring the sport closer to a television audience.

In a world that has been dominated by reality television the past 20 years, Major League Baseball has decided to join the “in-crowd” and give us something nobody asked for: mic’ing up its players – in game – in order to give fans a feel for what happens between the lines.

It’s a gimmick right out of the XFL (this version and the older version) where fans have to hear every single play call and communication that occurs on the field. Heck the “new” XFL took it a step further this year by interviewing players after plays actually happen!

In recent years we have seen Major League Baseball mic’ up its players during the All-Star Game, so this is nothing new.

Although this spring ESPN has decided to push the envelope with “All Access” during Spring Training Games where multiple players and coaches are mic’d up and converse during the game.

The results have been mixed at best.

If ESPN wanted to blow up social media it got exactly what it wanted when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo took potshots at the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal.

The Mets were the latest to try it out. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, JD Davis and Dom Smith were all mic’d up during an exhibition game against St. Louis on Wednesday. Even General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen and manager Luis Rojas got into the action.

While there was plenty of playful banter between the Mets players, there was a moment where fans saw the ugly side of mic’ing up players on live television when Alonso dropped the F-bomb and it was not bleeped out.

Will Major League Baseball and its broadcast partners force teams into mic’ing up its players during regular season contests? It’s a potential nightmare for all those involved from the dugout to the Public Relations department on every Major League team for sure.

Already there are reports that Baseball went to Alonso and asked him to wear a mic during the season, a request he declined. Instead Baseball will place a microphone at first base so fans get to hear Alonso’s conversations at first base.

While Alonso was amenable to the idea, he tried to tip-toe the issue when asked by reporters if he would like being mic’d up during the regular season.

“I think it’s fun to actually share, kind of like live stream-of-conscious type deal going on. It’s interesting for sure. I wouldn’t be for it (in the regular season) because I am trying to focus, and lock in, but for spring training, I think that is the perfect scenario,” Alonso said. “The All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, something of that nature I think it would be cool to have. I still like the in-game dugout stuff, but during the game I think that’s really difficult.”

The dugout is a sacred place, and the last thing any manager wants are key conversations getting out into the public. Also imagine outfielders trying to track down a fly ball while they have the broadcasters talking to them through an earpiece. If an error occurs and a game is decided because of such theatrics, Baseball will have an even bigger issue on its hands.

Since Rob Manfred has taken over as Commissioner he has gone to war with the traditions of the game, instituting changes across the sport all for the simple pursuit of ticket sales and high television ratings among younger demographics.

From pitch clocks, to limiting mound visits, to three batters minimums for relievers, and the potential of robotic umpires, Manfred has shown he will stop at nothing to change the game for more eyeballs. Mic’ing up players in-game is another one.

One has to pause and ask the question, do we really need this?