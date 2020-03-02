Amazin' Clubhouse
Michael Wacha is off to a strong start in Spring Training

Michael Natale

Something to follow as Spring Training carries on for the New York Mets is what their starting rotation will look like come Opening Day. 

So far, their starting rotation has a top three of Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Marcus Stroman. Then, the last two spots are up in the air, with Steven Matz, Rick Porcello, and Michael Wacha competing for the final two spots. 

While it's early on in Spring Training and just a small sample size, Michael Wacha is certainly making a strong case to be apart of the Mets' starting rotation. 

The Mets split their squad on Sunday, and Wacha started for them against the Miami Marlins. Against the Marlins, Wacha pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, one walk, and striking out one. 

As noted by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, so far in Spring Training Wacha has pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, three walks, and striking out three. 

Of course, there' still a long way to go this spring, but it's certainly an encouraging start for Wacha, who's looking to have a bounce back season in 2020. 

Wacha signed a one-year deal with the Mets during the offseason and is coming off of the worst season of his career, a year in which he had a career-high 4.76 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals.  However, at just 28-years-old, the former All-Star pitcher is looking to prove that there is plenty left in the tank for him to be a capable MLB starting pitcher. 

It will be fascinating to see Matz, Porcello, and Wacha compete for the final two spots in the Mets' starting rotation. Before Spring Training began, it seemed likely that Wacha would be the odd man out and start the 2020 season in the bullpen. So far, he's making a strong case to be a starter when the 2020 season begins. 

We'll see if he can keep this up as Spring Training moves along. 

