Michael Wacha Says He is Preparing to Be the Fifth Starter of the Mets Despite the Rick Porcello Signing

Michael Natale

After the New York Mets signed Michael Wacha to a one-year/$3 million deal (with the possibility of an additional $7 million in incentives), it seemed likely that he'd be the team's number five starter. However, speculation to that all changed when the Mets then reportedly signed starting pitcher Rick Porcello to a one-year/$10 million deal. 

Despite the Mets signing Porcello as well, Wacha said the Mets told him they had a spot for him in their starting rotation. Of course, that happened before they signed Porcello. 

"They said they had a spot to start," Wacha said during a conference call according to SNY. "I'm here to be in that rotation and be out there every fifth day. That's my plan, that's my mindset going into this offseason is preparing for that role. I think it's a great fit."

SNY also noted that when Wacha was asked about the Porcello signing, he said he just worries about himself. 

How the Mets deal with their starting rotation will be interesting to see. With Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz, it seems likely that Wacha and Porcello will compete for that fifth spot. 2020 is a big season for both Wacha and Porcello because they are coming off of underwhelming 2019 seasons. But, one may be the odd man out and end up moving to the Mets' bullpen. 

There has also been speculation that perhaps the Mets would trade one of their other starters to make room for both Wacha and Porcello. At this point, the Mets have all six starters and some decisions to make. 

For the Mets, you can never have too much starting pitching depth. Injuries do happen, so it's a good situation for them to have six capable starters for five spots. 

