Mike Piazza joins Jim Rome Show to talk about COVID-19, living in Italy, NYC post 9/11 and more

Mike Piazza has stories to tell. The former Mets catcher and Hall of Fame Class of 2016 has run the gambit of sports experiences.

From living and playing in New York City during the Subway Series, owning an Italian Soccer club and helping the country cover from the September 11, 2001 attacks, Piazza has been more than just a sports figure.

He was the face of the Mets' franchise from the late-1990s to mid-2000s and arguably the greatest hitting catcher of All-time. In the years following his departure, the Amazin's have struggled to find a player that could even scratch the surface of what Piazza brought to the team.

The Mets reached one world series with Piazza on the team where they bowed out to the New York Yankees in five games in the 2000 Subway Series.

The Amazin's made a run to the NLCS against the Braves the year prior in 1999 and forced the series to Game 6 after trailing the series 3-0. A Kenny Rogers bases loaded walk to Andruw Jones to send the Mets home packing.

Piazza became a poster boy for the Amazin's for nearly a decade before David Wright took the keys to the franchise a few years after the catcher's departure.

As Mets fans deal with the coronavirus pandemic, going back to the video archives and watching some of Piazza's most memorable games isn't the worst way to pass the time. Mets fans hang in there as brighter days are ahead.